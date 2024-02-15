Google announces Gemini 1.5 model with dramatically enhanced performance

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Hot on the heels of releasing Gemini Ultra model last week, Google today announced the launch of its newest model, Gemini 1.5. The Gemini 1.5 model will deliver dramatic improvements across a number of dimensions and Google claims that Gemini 1.5 model achieves comparable quality to 1.0 Ultra with much less compute capacity. In addition, the Gemini 1.5 model can also process up to 1 million tokens consistently. It is important to note that this is the longest context window supported by any large-scale foundation model yet.

Gemini 1.5 features:

The model is based on a novel architecture that uses a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) technique, which allows it to selectively activate the most relevant parts of its neural network depending on the input.

Gemini 1.5 Pro is a mid-size multimodal model, meaning it can handle different types of data such as text, images, videos, audio and code. It can perform at a similar level to Gemini 1.0 Ultra, the company’s largest model to date, while being more scalable and cost-effective. It also features a breakthrough experimental capability in long-context understanding, which enables it to process and reason about vast amounts of information in one go.

Improved performance: When tested on a comprehensive panel of text, code, image, audio and video evaluations, 1.5 Pro outperforms 1.0 Pro on 87% of the benchmarks used for developing our large language models (LLMs). And when compared to 1.0 Ultra on the same benchmarks, it performs at a broadly similar level.

Longer blocks of code: 1.5 Pro can perform more relevant problem-solving tasks across longer blocks of code. When given a prompt with more than 100,000 lines of code, it can better reason across examples, suggest helpful modifications and give explanations about how different parts of the code works.

Multi-modal improvements: 1.5 Pro can perform highly-sophisticated understanding and reasoning tasks for different modalities, including video.

Gemini 1.5 availability:

Google today released the limited preview of Gemini 1.5 Pro to developers and enterprise customers via AI Studio and Vertex AI. Google will soon reveal pricing tiers that start at the standard 128,000 context window and scale up to 1 million tokens. Early testers will be able to try the 1 million token context window at no cost during the testing period. If you are interested in testing Gemini 1.5 Pro, you can sign up now in AI Studio.