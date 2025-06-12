Google Helps Devs Build Safe Android Apps with THIS Play Policy - Find Out More Here

Google just rolled out a beta feature in Android Studio called Play Policy Insights, designed to flag policy issues as developers write code. The update dropped on June 11 and is currently live in the Android Studio Narwhal canary build.

Instead of letting developers find out too late that they’ve violated Play Store policies—often during app review—this tool scans code and highlights problems as they come up. For example, if you use an API that requires special permissions like READ_MEDIA_IMAGES , the IDE immediately surfaces a warning, explaining what you’re doing wrong and linking to clear policy guidelines.

You can run these checks across your whole project or just a section. The results show up in the Problems window with links, descriptions, and tips on how to fix things fast.

Google also made it easy to bring this into your CI pipeline. By adding a single line of code ( lintChecks "com.google.play.policy.insights:insights-lint:<version>" ), teams can catch policy issues automatically during builds—no IDE required.

The company previewed this tool during I/O and plans a live Q&A session on June 16 to get feedback. Developers testing the feature already report smoother submission processes and fewer late-stage surprises.

Google says the feature will hit the stable channel later this year. In the meantime, it’s calling on Android devs to test the beta, file bugs, and weigh in on how this changes their workflow.The goal? Fewer policy headaches and fewer rejected apps—before they even get to the review queue.

