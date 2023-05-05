Google has plans to bring Bard to Pixel devices

Google reportedly wants to make a dedicated Bard homescreen widget for its Pixel phones and tablets. This should make accessing the AI tool easier and could help the search giant better establish a name for Bard.

If Microsoft tries to include the ChatGPT-powered Bing into Windows through its previous Insiders tests, Google plans to put Bard into its Pixel devices directly. This is good news, especially since Google, unlike its rival, still has a lot of work to do to properly integrate Bard into its products and services. To recall, Microsoft first injected ChatGPT into Bing and Edge and followed it with a series of works for its other apps. Now, AI is almost everywhere within the Microsoft ecosystem. Meanwhile, Google offers Bard only through its own website, albeit you can use any browser you want. This will be changing, especially if you have a Google device.

According to a report from 9To5Google, a code indicates that Google will soon bring Bard to Android either as a standalone app or a Google Search app integration. The report claims that there will be a homescreen widget related to Bard, making it possible to access it with a single tap.

No other details are available about this, but it should be a welcome feature for Google devices as it will remove the hassle of having to visit Bard on a specific website just to ask it questions. As said, it will only be available for Google’s Pixel devices, but 9To5Google noted that this could soon mean Pixel owners can skip the waitlist for Bard. What makes this news exciting is the fact that Google is expected to release new devices soon, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. The latter should debut in the upcoming I/O conference of the company on May 10, which makes us hopeful that Google will announce more Bard plans for Pixel devices.

The news comes after reports of Google’s continuous work extending its AI efforts to more products and services. In March, the company announced testing AI in Gmail and Google Docs by giving them generative capabilities. Google said it would be limited to a few trusted testers at that time. Now, it said it would be expanding the number “by more than 10X.”