Google’s first-ever foldable phone will be more like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and less like Galaxy Z Flip

Google is currently working on its first-ever foldable smartphone, which is said to be codenamed “Passport.” While the Mountain View company has so far managed to keep its upcoming foldable phone a secret, display analyst Ross Young has revealed an important piece of information about the upcoming Google foldable phone.

According to the display analyst, the upcoming Google foldable phone will be more like Galaxy Z Fold 2 and less like the Galaxy Z Flip. In other words, it’ll fold horizontally and unfold into a tablet, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR, which unfold into tall phones.

A few months back, we heard that the Pixel maker will be launching the foldable phone by the end of this year, though the exact launch date is unknown. Nevertheless, we’re hopeful that we’ll get to know more about the foldable in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Google is taking help Samsung to develop the foldable display for its foldable phone. The South Korean tech firm is also helping a lot of other Chinese phone makers, including Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, to develop the display of their first-ever foldable phones.

Let’s know in the comments if you’re excited about the upcoming foldable phones.