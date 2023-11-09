Not too long after launching Fitbit Charge 6, wearable tech quietly pulling out of over 20 countries

Bad news for Fitbit users. The Google-owned company has withdrawn from 29 countries, leaving only 23 markets where its products are still available for sale.

The move, which was first reported by folks over at Android Authority, comes as Google seeks to align its hardware portfolio more closely with the regional availability of its Pixel smartphones.

Countries where Fitbit is still selling its products now include The United States and Canada. It’s honestly pretty concerning, considering that the release of the features-packed Fitbit Charge 6 wasn’t too long ago.

In Europe, the remaining markets include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Finland, Greece, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

In other parts of the world, like Asia and Australia, Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan are the only countries where Fitbit products are sold.

But, what’s going to happen if you own a Fitbit in countries where there is no support? Google stated to Android Authority that they “remain committed to our customers.”

Fitbit customers who already own a device will still have access to the same customer support, their warranties will still be valid, and their devices will still receive software and security updates.