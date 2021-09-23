Google reveals new features coming to Android devices later this year

Google today announced several new features coming to Android devices later this year. Some of these features are already available on latest Pixel devices, Google is now bringing to the broader Android market. Learn about the new features below.

Accessibility:

Camera Switches and Project Activate will allow you to use your phone by making facial gestures.

Camera Switches is a feature within Android Accessibility Suite that turns your front-facing camera into a switch (an adaptive tool that replaces a keyboard, mouse, or touching the phone screen) so that you can navigate your phone.

Project Activate is a new app that makes it easier to communicate and express yourself in the moment. You can use facial gestures and eye movements to activate preset actions like speaking a phrase (like “Wait!”), playing audio (like a laugh) or sending a text message (like “Please come here”).

Handwriting recognition coming to Lookout, an app that uses your phone’s camera to assist people with low vision or blindness get things done faster and more easily. In Documents mode, Lookout will now read out both handwritten and printed text for Latin-based languages. Lookout now gets Euro and Indian Rupee recognition within Currency mode.

Google TV control:

Google has built remote-control features directly into Android so you can power on your Google TV, navigate through your recommendations or even start up your favorite show right from your phone.

You can also use your phone’s keyboard to quickly type complicated passwords, movie names or search terms. Google Assistant:

You can now manage all your reminders in one place by saying, “Hey Google, open my reminders” where you’ll also see helpful suggestions for recurring reminders that you can activate with a tap.

Android Auto:

Personalized content recommendations from Google Assistant.

GameSnacks while you’re parked waiting for a to-go order or charging your car.

Support for your work profile.

If you’re a dual-SIM Android phone user, you can now choose which SIM card to use when making calls through Android Auto.

Waze on Android Auto is also getting a refresh to create a more streamlined navigation experience.

These Android Auto features will be available soon on Android phones when connected to a compatible car.

Photos app: