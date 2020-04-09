Google has quietly updated its support page to reflect the expansion of its Duplex AI service to Australia, Canada, and the UK. In case you forgot, Duplex AI was launched back at I/O 2018 and it promised to make bookings on behalf of the user. Google did roll the feature out but it was limited to the US and the company gave no timeline for a worldwide rollout.

However, VentureBeat has spotted an update to Google’s support page which now lists phone numbers for Australia, Canada, and the UK along with the USA and New Zeland.

How will I know the call is from Google? At the start of the call, you’ll hear the reason for the call and that the call is from Google. You can expect the call to come from an automated system or, in some cases, a manual operator. Calls from these phone numbers will be from Google: Australia: +61-2-9160-9443

Canada: +1-780-851-3579

New Zealand: +64-9-884-7777

United Kingdom: +44-207-660-1362

United States: +1-650-203-0000, +1-650-206-5555

The feature was announced in 2018 and immediately after the announcement, Google faced a backlash from the customers over the misuse of the feature. The company has since then made changes to Duplex AI that now informs businesses that the call is from Google and allows them to opt-out or speak to an actual human if they want.