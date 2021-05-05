Google announces Entertainment Space feature for Android tablets

Google today announced a new experience called Entertainment Space feature for Android tablets. Entertainment Space is a one-stop, personalized home for movies, shows, videos, games and books. After you sign into your subscription apps, Entertainment Space will show all the available content in one place and tailored for you.
Entertainment Space features:
- In the Watch tab, you can move between your streaming services, find movies and TV shows to watch, rent or buy from Google TV and view recommended videos from YouTube.
- With the Continue Watching row, you can also easily hop back into a show you were watching last night.
- And, if you’re not sure what to watch next, Entertainment Space will surface your personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and many additional services.
- With the Games tab in Entertainment Space, you can jump back into your favorite games in the continue playing row, or explore new games recommended for you. Select games in Entertainment Space are available to Instant play – so you can try a game without downloading it.
- Whether you’re looking for your next read or already have a stack of books on your virtual nightstand, the Read tab is where you’ll find your next chapter from Google Play Books. If your eyes get tired but you want more stories, you can find audiobooks in this section, too.
Google will release Entertainment Space for Walmart onn. tablets this month. Later this year, Google will roll out this feature globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and more.
Source: Google
