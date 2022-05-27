Google has announced that Google Drive is finally getting keyboard shortcuts to copy, cut, and paste because it remarkably didn’t already have those.

Following Google Docs getting enhanced markdown support in March, Google has once again increased what you’re able to do with just your keyboard by finally implementing a few of the most used keyboard shortcuts into Google Drive, however only if you’re using Google Chrome as your browser.

Unfortunately for power users looking to do away with their pesky mouse entirely, Google is only adding a grand total of four keyboard shortcuts to Google Drive in this update, although thankfully they are some of the most used keyboard shortcuts around.

Here are the keyboard shortcuts that Google Drive’s web version is getting in this update:

Ctrl + C (To copy)

Ctrl + X (To cut)

Ctrl + V (To paste)

Ctrl + Enter (To open files and folders in a new tab)

In the workspace updates blog post, Google explains that this “saves you time by allowing you to copy one or more files and move them to new locations in Drive, and across multiple tabs, with fewer clicks.”

Given that these four keyboard shortcuts are some of the most shortcuts used on Windows and Mac devices, there’s no doubting their efficiency. We’re only baffled and utterly amazed that it has taken Google so long to implement these commands into the Google Drive web app.

Thankfully, Google Drive users won’t have to wait much longer to start using these keyboard shortcuts, as Google is predicting a speedy rollout that should make these commands available to all users by the 4th of June at the latest.