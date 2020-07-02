In its last year’s I/O event, Google launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones — both the smartphones were originally priced at below $500, making it one of the most appealing mid-range Android smartphones in 2019. But now, Google recently confirmed to Android Police that it’d discontinued the Pixel 3a series and that no more stock will be available on the Google Store.

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.

Luckily for those still wanting to buy 3a series, both the smartphones may still be available for purchase through third-party retailers. So, if you’re one of those who are on the lookout for a 3a or 3a XL, you might have to do a lot of searching on the web. Though, the 3a is still available at $349 on Amazon, in case you want to buy it. You can also buy it here from Best Buy.

Google discontinuing the 3a series could also mean that the Pixel maker is finally ready to launch the 3a successor that is Google Pixel 4a, a smartphone that was supposed to launch at this year’s I/O event, but since the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4a is yet to see the light of the day.

The discontinuation of the Pixel 3a series is not the only thing hinting towards the imminent launch of Pixel 4a. Last month, the 4a passed the FCC certification — even stronger hint that Google is close to launching the smartphone. unfortunately, though, we don’t know exactly when the smartphone will hit the market.