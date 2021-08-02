Google confirms the new industrial design of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google today surprised everyone by officially revealing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. These new Pixel 6 series smartphones will be available only in the fall, but Google has revealed some key details about them.

As you can see from the image above, Pixel 6 series smartphones will feature a new industrial design and an upgraded rear camera system. The improved sensors and lenses of the new camera system are placed in the camera bar.

Also, these devices have new materials and finishes. The Pixel 6 Pro will come with a light polished aluminum frame while the Pixel 6 will have a matte aluminum finish.

As you can expect from Google, the new Pixel 6 devices will be running Android 12 with the new Material You design language.

Google today also revealed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by the new Tensor SoC, Google’s first custom-built SoC specifically for Pixel phones. You can learn more about it here.

Source: Google