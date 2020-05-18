Google is set to roll out tab groups to regular Chrome users this week, but the version that will hit mainstream users is far from the final form of the feature.

That version only lets you label and group your tabs, but eventually, users will be able to collapse and expand tab groups, decluttering their tab bar finally.

That feature is available to test now in Chrome Canary, as noticed by Techdows, where the animation originates.

The enable the feature, with Chrome Canary 85.0.4148.0 or later, go to Chrome://flags, search for and enable #tab-groups-collapse.

