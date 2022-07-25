Google is working on a new feature for Chrome to help people with making strong passwords directly on the browser. Google Chrome browser across all platforms will show a password indicator, displaying how strong the password is. The new password indicator functionality will be built directly into the browser, meaning you users don’t have to rely on third-party solutions.

Browser extensions such as LastPass, 1Password, and many others are currently guiding users in setting a strong password, but many users do not know about these extensions. And for people like this, an in-built password indicator will be great. Also, users will feel more secure while using the in-built solution because it’s not made by some unknown developers.

Leopeva64 recently spotted the “password strength indicator” flag in the latest Google Chrome builds, which is enough proof to believe that Google is actively working on that functionality. As described in the flag, the password indicator will pop up when you sign up or change your current password, telling how healthy the password is. Google described the feature as follows:

Password Strength Indicator Enables password strength indicator when typing a password during a sign-up and password change flows.

As for when it will be available for the users, we don’t know anything about that. But it should be available across all desktop platforms, including macOS, Windows, ChromeOS, and Linux. When it arrives, Google Chrome will warn you when you type a simple password containing just the numerical values. The password indicator will probably guide you through the process of making a password strong.

Meanwhile, big tech companies such as Microsoft, Google, and Apple are working to create passwordless solutions to eliminate the need for passwords. A passwordless solution would mean you would have to authenticate with your biometrics. The search giant is working on “passkeys” that will probably replace passwords in Google Chrome.

What do you think about the new password indicator? Are you comfortable with sharing your biometric details with big companies such as Google? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

