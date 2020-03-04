Most of the popular PDF readers and even Microsoft Edge (Legacy) supports the two-page view which allows users to split the screen into two parts and have two PDF pages on the screen at the same time.

For some reasons, Google Chrome never adopted the feature and it still doesn’t support viewing two pages at the same time. However, it looks like this might change soon. A bug was filed (via Techdows) back in 2010 which talks about this same exact feature. Last year, the Chromium team started working on the feature and it looks like the feature might finally be ready for testing. The feature is currently available for Chrome Canary users. To enable the feature you need to be using Canary build 82. You will then need to enable the “PDF Two-up View” flag.

Unfortunately, the feature doesn’t do anything at the moment but the addition of the flag suggests that it will be available for Chrome users soon. However, it will be a while before the feature makes it to the public version of Google Chrome. In the meantime, you can use the Classic Edge or Adobe Reader to use the feature.