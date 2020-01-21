Last week Microsoft launched Chromium-based Edge for everyone and the browser is meant to replace the Classic Edge. Microsoft, however, published a document outlining a way you could keep both Classic and Chromium Edge on your Windows 10 device.

The tutorial relied on Microsoft Group Policy editor but if you can’t access it, there’s another way to make both the Edge browsers run simultaneously. If you’re someone looking to run both the browsers then follow the steps below.

Uninstall Chromium Edge by going to Control Panel>Programs> Programs and Features

Once uninstalled, open Start Menu and type “regedit” (without quotes) to open Registry Editor. Press Yes if you get UAC pop-up.

Navigate to “Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft” (without quotes). You can copy-paste the whole path in the address bar.

Right-click on Microsoft key (left side-bar) and create a new key named EdgeUpdate

Now click on EdgeUpdate to select it and create a new DWord 32-bit value and name it as “Allowsxs” (without quotes). Assign 0 as its value. To create a new DWord 32-bit, click on Edit>New>DWord (32-bit)

Close Registry Editor

Now head to the Microsoft Edge website and install back Edge Stable. You can check out our tutorial on how to get the offline installer for Microsoft Edge. Once installed, open Start Menu and you will the Classic Edge added to the Start Menu along with the new Edge browser. Note the Classic Edge browser will be displayed as Microsoft Edge Legacy in the Start Menu.

Via Techdows