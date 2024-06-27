Google Chrome on mobile launches trending searches, more. Edge now has catching up to do

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Chrome on mobile has just launched a set of new features, the biggest update package of June 2024. The mobile browser, which ranks the most popular ahead of Microsoft Edge, comes with more Material You design, trending searches, better shortcut suggestions, and more. Some of these features which Edge on mobile currently does not have.

Before you type your keywords in the Google search box, for example, trending searches usually pop up below. This feature has been around for quite some time on the desktop and Android, but it is now finally coming to folks using iOS devices.

Microsoft Edge, on the other hand, does not currently have this feature. Instead, it will open up your bookmarks or previously searched keywords.

Google also redesigns the address bar on Chrome on mobile. The refresh, which rolls out on iPads and Android tablets, makes the most of the Material You design language. When tapping in the address bar, the current webpage appears in the drop-down menu.

Besides, new Chrome Actions now gives easy-access shortcuts below the search box. It’s really handy because it appears as you type and you can click on them right away before even finishing what you initially have to type.

Or, say you want to visit a new place, and once you type out the name of the place, a dropdown will show you a shortcut to either call the place or see where it is on Google Maps. It is now live on Android, while the iOS version is coming later this year.

Speaking of Chrome v. 126, the latest update has just arrived on the Stable channel this week for both desktop and mobile.