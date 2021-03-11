Chrome is currently the most used browser on Android, and this is not because the browser comes pre-installed on Android phones, but because of the performance, reliability, and of course, the addition of new useful features on a frequent basis. Yesterday, on March 10, the search giant added a new feature to Chrome for Android, allowing users to preview a page before loading it.

The way the feature works is very simple. When you long-press on a link, you’ll now see a context menu that will give you an option to preview the page before entering the website. The ability to preview a page before actually going to the website is currently available in Chrome 89. Also, this is a server-side update, so you don’t require to go to the Google Play Store and update the browser.

As 9to5Google pointed out, Google has been working on this feature for the last two years, and finally, it’s now rolling out to Chrome users on Android. However, it’s not a groundbreaking feature, but a certain section of Android users will find the feature very useful.

How many of you have got the feature? If you’re a Chrome user., are you going to use the feature frequently? Let’s know down in the comments.