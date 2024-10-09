Google Chat gives you note-taking AI for meetings that automatically record & transcribe

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google has launched a few new features here and there for Google Chat, its communication platform for both business and personal environments. Besides launching video messages, Google Chat now gets note-taking AI for meetings that lets you automatically record and transcribe them by default, powered by Gemini.

The Google Workspace team announced admins will soon be able to set meeting recordings and get transcripts for them. The “take notes for me” feature, which arrived back in August this year, will also be enabled by default for new meetings just like these two features.

“Meeting hosts and co-hosts can edit these settings in the Calendar invite, as well as turn these artifacts off during the meeting,” Google reassures, saying that the feature is rolling out for everyone now.

The “take notes for me” feature, which allows Gemini AI to automatically capture meeting notes in Google Docs, is available for certain Workspace users with a license. So far, it’s only available in spoken English, and these meeting notes will be saved in the organizer’s Drive and shared with participants.

You still need a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messages add-on, to enjoy the “take notes for me” feature, though. Copilot, Microsoft’s AI offering, also has a similar offer in Teams that’s available for Premium users.