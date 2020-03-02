Google brings Ambient EQ automatic white balance feature to Chrome OS

On their blog, Google has announced a new feature for Chrome OS – the arrival of their Ambient EQ on ChromeOS.

Ambient EQ is an automatic white balance feature which adjusts screen white balance and colour temperature to match your surroundings, making emissive displays look like reflective displays.

Google first introduced Ambient EQ for their Nest Home Hub, and also implemented in their Pixel smartphones.

The feature uses a special sensor and is therefore currently available only on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, being released in April. Google says to expect to see it on other ChromeOS devices in the future.