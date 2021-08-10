Google discontinues Bluetooth Titan Security Keys, will only sell NFC versions

Google yesterday announced changes to its Titan Security Key lineup. First, Google is discontinuing the Bluetooth Titan Security Key and will focus on the NFC capability. Google will now offer two types of Titan Security Keys: a USB-A and a USB-C version. Both these keys will have NFC which will allow you to simply tap it on the back of your mobile device in order to sign in securely. These keys will be available from today, August 10.

All Titan Security Keys are built with a hardware secure element chip that includes firmware engineered by Google to verify the key’s integrity.

The USB-A+NFC key with a USB-A to USB-C adapter will cost $30 and the USB-C+NFC key will cost $35.

Source: Google