Google Assistant Snapshot is getting new updates to make it even more useful

Google Assistant’s Snapshot feature offers proactive suggestions and personalized information to help you stay on top of your day. Google today announced new updates to make Google Assistant Snapshot even more useful for users.

Summary of tasks:

Google Assistant will now display a summary of important tasks like reminders for upcoming birthdays and holidays right at the top. Also, Snapshot will adjust based on the time of day and your interactions with Google Assistant. For example, in the morning you will see a card about your commute, weather, to-dos and top headlines.

Recommendations:

Google Assistant will now offer you tailored recommendations based on your preferences for recipes, podcasts and even nearby restaurants that deliver.

Easy access to Snapshot:

You can now just say, “Hey Google, show me my day,” to access your Snapshot. This feature is rolling out to English language users now. It will be coming to other language users in the coming months.

Notification:

Google Assistant already sends notifications with essential information like flight and event updates, upcoming bills and due date reminders. Now, Google is adding upcoming birthdays.

When you tap on the birthday notification, you’ll be taken to the related Snapshot card to take action with suggestions like calling, texting or even singing a personalized birthday song.

