Google is dogfooding a new feature internally called Memories which may come to Google Assistant in the future.

According to 9to5google, the feature would be somewhat like OneNote, in that it would be designed as an unstructured dump of your data from day to day.

Users would be encouraged to add anything they wanted to remember to the service, and rely on Google’s AI and its Memories feed to find it in the future.

The description reads:

“Memory can save: articles, books, contacts, events, flights, hotels, images, movies, music, notes, photos, places, playlists, products, recipes, reminders, restaurants, screenshots, shipments, TV shows, videos, and websites. You store things using a verbal Google Assistant command or homescreen shortcut. Memory will be smart about preserving the surrounding context. For example, it can include screenshots, URLs, and location.”

Memories will be an “easy, quick way to save and find everything in one place” and will always be a swipe and tap away.

As noted earlier, the feature is currently in internal testing – it is not known if and when it will roll out to regular users.

via PhoneArena