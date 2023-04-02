Google announces Nearby Share Beta for Windows for select regions

Finally, Nearby Share is now available on Windows, allowing more options for users to transfer their data from PC to Android or vice versa.

Microsoft has a “Nearby sharing” feature in its Windows 10 and 11 devices, but it is undeniable that some find Google’s Nearby Share more intuitive. And given that it is being used on nearly 3 billion active Android devices, Microsoft knows there is a need to embrace it. As such, the app is now available as a beta on Windows in select regions.

Using Google Nearby Share requires the installation of the app on the user’s Windows and Android devices (smartphones and tablets) and using a single Google account on both. Once installed, users can share files while the app is open on the desktop or running in the background, wherein a simple drag-and-drop action will be permitted for Windows-to-Android sharing.

On a side note, given the app is still in the beta stage for Windows devices, the availability of the app is still limited. According to Google, Nearby Share Beta for Windows is only available to the US and some select regions. Meanwhile, here are the places it is where it is not yet supported: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Donbass, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.