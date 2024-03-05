Google announces DMA changes for Android, billing, Play Store flexibility; look away Apple

Today, Google announced further details on how it’s complying with the European Union’s recently enforced Digital Markets Act (DMA). The main aim of DMA is to promote fair competition in the digital market by regulating the practices of large tech companies, more like, to tame them for better competition.

The Mountain View tech giant highlighted its promise to build user-friendly, innovative, and secure products while acknowledging the “difficult trade-offs” involved in complying with the DMA. These trade-offs might impact both users and businesses.

Users will have greater flexibility in choosing app stores and apps, including the ability to download and use options outside the Google Play Store.

Alternative billing options for developers: Developers can now use their own billing systems for in-app purchases alongside or instead of Google Play’s billing system.

Promoting offers outside apps: App developers can directly promote offers and lower-cost options available on other app stores or their websites.

Along with these, Google is also set to tweak its search engine and browser experiences.

These changes come into effect on March 7, 2024, for users in the European Economic Area (EEA). Google has engaged with the European Commission, industry stakeholders, and consumer associations throughout the compliance process.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has been designated as one of the gatekeepers, a term used by European authorities to describe companies with a large impact in the market and have a monopoly potential due to their powerful sizes.

Microsoft, ByteDance (TikTok owner), Amazon, Apple, and Meta (formerly Facebook) are also gatekeepers.

