Google already uses Windows Hello authentication to unlock the display of passwords in Google Chrome Settings and now, according to a new report, Google is extending this to the automatic entry of payment cards.

The feature is present in Chrome Beta, according to Owen Williams.

you can use face unlock to access cards in Google Pay on Windows now, really cool pic.twitter.com/RPvIiCoOFV — Owen Williams ? (@ow) May 20, 2020

This means even easier completion of payment details on Windows 10 if you have a fingerprint reader or Windows Hello camera on your laptop or PC.

The option to activate the feature is in Chrome Settings and appears to be available via a server-side update since March.

Microsoft hopes to eventually make passwords obsolete by supporting the FIDO initiative with Windows Hello, which means users will be able to log into websites and apps using Windows Hello.

via XDA-Dev