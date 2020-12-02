Google has announced the end of life of another of their services, Google Poly.

Poly is a website created by Google for users to browse, distribute, and download 3D objects. It is intended to allow creators to easily share and access 3D objects. It features a free library containing thousands of 3D objects for use in virtual reality and augmented reality applications.

The website launched in 2017, and today the company announced that the service will be shutting down on the 30th June 2021.

3D models uploaded to the service will be available at poly.google.com until June 30, 2021. Developers and designers can download their entire library at takeout.google.com or can download individual assets by viewing each asset’s page.

After June 30, poly.google.com and associated APIs will no longer be accessible. You will not be able to upload new 3D models on poly.google.com after April 30, 2021.

The move is reminiscent of Microsoft shutting down Remix3D earlier this year, suggesting the demand for 3D assets are just not that high.

Read the announcement at Google here.