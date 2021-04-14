We were expecting Samsung to announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 some time in July this year, going by current rumours.

According to LetsGoDigital’s sources, however, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 may never arrive, as Samsung has decided to skip a number and go straight to the Samsung Galaxy Flip3.

According to their reliable sources, Samsung is skipping to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 name to align the generation name with the Z Fold 3, and avoid the impression the Z Flip 2 is an older model.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will now likely be remembered as the Z Flip 2. That device was announced in July, and it would align with the idea that Samsung’s foldable are always announced in July.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more colour options (black, beige, green and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera.

Knowing Samsung, we expect to hear more very soon as more details leak.