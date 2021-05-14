Video upload feature is now available for everyone across GitHub

Back in February, GitHub announced the ability for users to upload videos to gist comments and team posts. Repositories owned by a user or organization on a paid GitHub plan can upload videos up to 100 MB in size.

Yesterday, GitHub announced that the ability to upload video is now generally available for everyone across GitHub. Users can upload .mp4 and .mov files in issues, pull requests, discussions, and more.

The ability to upload videos is now available in GitHub mobile apps as well. You can upload videos from both the iOS and Android GitHub mobile apps.

Source: GitHub