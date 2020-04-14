GitHub drops prices dramatically for developers, core features now free for everyone

In these troubled times, all of us need a bit of a break. Today GitHub did their bit by dramatically reducing their prices.

Until now, if your organization wanted to use GitHub for private development, you had to subscribe to one of their paid plans. From today private repositories with unlimited collaborators with all of the core GitHub features are now free for everyone.

This means teams can now manage their work together in one place: CI/CD, project management, code review, packages, and more.

Teams who need advanced features (like code owners), enterprise features (like SAML), or personalized support can upgrade to one of GitHub’s paid plans, but even there the Microsoft subsidiary has good news.

They are also reducing the price of their paid Team plan from $9 per user/month to $4 per user/month, effective immediately. Existing customers will have their bills automatically reduced going forward. GitHub says the work was funded by increased income from enterprise users, making it possible to charge small teams and developers less.

Here’s the summary of plans and pricing changes:

GitHub Free for organizations is immediately available and includes private repositories for unlimited users

All organizations previously using Team for Open Source now have GitHub Free

GitHub Free for individual developers now includes unlimited collaborators

Organizations and individuals using GitHub Free will receive GitHub Community Support

GitHub Pro will now include 2GB of Packages storage and 10GB of data transfer

GitHub Pro now has a reduced monthly price of $4

GitHub Team now has a reduced monthly price of $4 per user with no minimum seat requirement

GitHub Team will include 3,000 Actions minutes per month for private repositories after May 14

Learn more in their FAQ, or compare plans on their pricing page here.