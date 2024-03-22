GitHub Copilot in the CLI is now generally available

GitHub Copilot has announced the general availability (GA) of its command-line interface (CLI) extension. This update extends Copilot’s functionality to the terminal, allowing users to benefit from its features directly within their workflow. This comes after Copilot in Azure SQL Database will let you write SQL queries in plain English.

CLI stands for Command-Line Interface. It’s a text-based interface that allows you to communicate with a computer program by typing in specific commands. In the past, CLIs were the primary way to interact with computers, but today they’re more commonly used by developers and system administrators for specific tasks.

New features in Copilot CLI are:

Copilot can now suggest commands based on user input and can also execute those commands.

Alongside suggestions, Copilot will continue to provide explanations for existing commands to aid user understanding.

New helper aliases are available for Bash, PowerShell, and Zsh shells. These aliases, generated by the gh copilot alias command, provide shortcuts for frequently used Copilot features: ghcs – Executes suggested commands. ghce – Explains existing commands.



How to get started:

Existing public beta users: Update the extension to version 1.0.0 using the command gh extension upgrade gh-copilot.

Update the extension to version 1.0.0 using the command gh extension upgrade gh-copilot. New users: Individual Plan: Access to Copilot CLI is automatic. Business/Enterprise Plans: Access requires permission from your organization administrator.



