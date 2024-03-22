Copilot in Azure SQL Database will let you write SQL queries in plain English; preview out

by Devesh Beri 

Microsoft announced an update to the Azure SQL Database with a limited public preview of Copilot functionalities. This new integration aims to streamline database interaction and empower users with self-service management capabilities.

The update introduces two key features:

  • Natural Language to SQL: This feature allows users to write database queries in plain English directly within the Azure portal. This eliminates the need for complex T-SQL code, making database interaction more easy, especially for those less familiar with traditional SQL syntax.
  • Azure Copilot Integration: Azure SQL Database now integrates with Microsoft Copilot for Azure. This integration gives users with real-time, automatic guided assistance for managing and troubleshooting database issues. Users can ask questions about their databases directly within Copilot for Azure and receive potential solutions.

Copilot in Azure SQL Database integrates data and formulates applicable responses using public documentation, database schema, dynamic management views, catalog views, and Azure supportability diagnostics.

Says Microsoft in a blog post.

Currently, Microsoft offers a limited number of slots for the Copilot in Azure SQL Database public preview. Interested users can sign up on the program webpage. No official release date for general availability has been announced.

