The exceptionally popular free-to-play RPG Genshin Impact is finally coming to a regular storefront soon, as it’s releasing on the Epic Game Store on June 9th.

Previously, the free to play title has only been available directly through publisher miHoYo’s website, which hasn’t slowed its runaway success one bit.

The new Epic Games Store version of Genshin Impact will release alongside the highly anticipated 1.6 update, which introduces new characters, a new Archon Quest, as well as a new region called Inazuma.

Genshin Impact is available elsewhere of course too, outside of the standalone PC version, with the game also available on PlayStation, iOS, and Android, which this new Epic Games Store version will be crossplay compatible with.

To celebrate the release onto the Epic Games Store, players will be able to claim a free in-game bonus after June 9th with the redemption code “GenshinEpic”.

If you’re been holding back on playing it but are now incomprehensibly excited about the immanent Epic Games Store release, you can wishlist the game already here, so you’re notified when it’s live.