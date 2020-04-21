NVIDIA’s video game streaming service GeForce Now has lost a huge library of games as major companies pull their titles from the platform.

On April 24th, GeForce Now players will be unable to stream titles from Microsoft’s publishing studio Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment. These departures follow the likes of Activision-Blizzard and more.

This is a huge blow for the streaming platform. With major companies removing dozens of AAA games from the service, players will have to instead opt in to a host of different competing platforms to play everything. It’s just like video streaming all over again.

“Games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters and Klei Entertainment will be removed from the service on Friday, April 24,” Nvidia announced on their official blog. “We hope they’ll return in the future.”

Microsoft’s decision to depart from NVIDIA’s livestreaming service at least makes sense. With their own Project xCloud streaming service still in the works, the studio will want to keep their games tied to their platform. However, with NVIDIA’s GeForce Now requiring players to purchase their streamed games through official platforms – such as Steam – they’re simply losing money from customers that can afford games but not the hardware to run them.

While the streaming service has taken a considerable loss, there is hope on the horizon. NVIDIA has said that “Ubisoft, Epic, Bungie and Bandai Namco are among the hundreds that have committed to streaming their games on GeForce NOW” with Ubisoft claiming to fully support the service with the introduction of the complete Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series.