Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5G soon. The device will be identical to Galaxy Z Flip which was launched back in February but will come with 5G support.

The smartphone has leaked a couple of time in the past but the new leak confirms the specs of the device. According to the Geekbench listing, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 8 GB of RAM. Apart from that, the device is expected to come with similar specs and design as the Galaxy Z Flip.

The better hardware helped the device score 970 points in the single-core test and 3,220 points in the multi-core test. However, we do expect Samsung to raise the price of the phone when compared to the original Galaxy Z Flip.

Via MySmartPrice