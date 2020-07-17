Today is World Emoji Day and this is perhaps the perfect day to add or announce emoji related new features. This is exactly what Google has done — the search giant has added a new quick-access emoji shortcut bar to its keyboard app on Android, Gboard.

As you can see in the above image, you’ll now see an emoji bar, containing emojis that you use most frequently. The new emoji bar gives you quick access to the emoji that you use most frequently, thus eliminating the need for you to open the emoji keyboard every time you want to send an emoji — a minor, yet an important feature. The new emoji bar, however, isn’t available for everyone at this moment as Google is currently beta testing the feature. Nevertheless, it’s expected to become available for general public soon.

Besides the new emoji bar, Google announced that it’ll add 117 new emoji to Android 11 this fall. Some of the new emojis that are coming to Android 11 are man in veil, woman in tuxedo, and person bottle feeding baby.

You can download Google’s Gboard app from the below link.

via Engadget