Samsung launched its first-ever clamshell foldable phone in the month of February last year, and tech pundits are of the view that the clamshell foldable phones are better than the Z Fold-type devices. However, Samsung wants to release both the form factors as the successor of both the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip is reportedly in the works. And recently, we got to know some information about the battery of the Galaxy Z Flip successor, courtesy of My Smart Price.

As first spotted by the publisher, the battery of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip successor has recently surfaced on SafetyKorea, 3C, and DEKRA certification sites. The listing on these certification sites suggests that the rated battery capacity of the battery(model number SM-F711) of the Flip 2 successor will be 2,300mAh(2,300mAh typical capacity). There will also be an additional battery(SM-F712) that has a rated capacity of 903mAh.

The listing not only gives the battery information but also means that the release of the Galaxy Z Flip may not be far away. Previous reports suggest that Samsung will release its second-generation clamshell foldable phone in Q2 or later. And rumors are to be believed, the Flip successor will be offered in black, beige, green, and light violet colors.

Currently, that’s all that we know about the upcoming clamshell foldable phone. But as we get closer to the launch date, we’ll know more about the foldable phone. Rest assured, we’ll keep you apprised of all the future developments about the Galaxy Z Flip.