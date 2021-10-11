Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the company’s newest smartwatch in the market, and if you’re one of the early adopters, it’s time for you to install the latest firmware update. Samsung is now rolling a new firmware update to the recently released Galaxy Watch 4, adding system stability and reliability improvements.

However, the update includes no new features. While the update appears to be boring as it includes no new features, the system stability improvements are a welcome addition. These changes are available via a firmware update carrying version number R8xxXXU1CUJ2.

In other news, Samsung recently added the October 2021 security patch to many of its Galaxy-branded smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy S21.

Coming back to the firmware update, it’s worth noting that these updates are rolling out in a phased manner, so it might take a few days to surface on your Galaxy Watch. The updates can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app.

via SamMobile