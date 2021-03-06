Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 3, and the smartwatch did live up to people’s expectations. And that gives Samsung a solid reason to launch its successor. Well, the company has already started working on it, in fact, it looks like the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 is in the final stages of development because, according to tipster Ice Universe, the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3 successor is not far away.

If the tipster is be believed, the Galaxy Watch 4 will see the light of the day in the Q2 of 2021, though he didn’t mention the exact release date. Besides Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy Watch Active 4(yes you heard that right, it won’t be called Watch Active 3) in the same quarter. However, it’s not clear whether or not Samsung will launch these two smartwatches on the same day.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the Galaxy Watch 4, but we can make some educated guesses about its specs. We expect the smartwatch to become available in different sizes and may optionally come with LTE. Other features might include a heart rate monitor, an ECG, GPS, and a circular AMOLED screen. And rumor has it that the Galaxy Watch 4 will embrace Google’s WearOS, unlike the Galaxy Watch 3. Rumor also has it that Samsung’s all future smartwatches will be based on the WearOS and not TizenOS.

Galaxy Watch Active 4, on the other hand, isn’t expected to be very different from the Watch 4, though we might see some minor differences in terms of designs and features. And just like Watch 4, the Watch Active 4 might also be based on WearOS. Again these are mere speculations at this point in time, so it’s best to wait for Samsung to clear the air about its next-generation smartwatches.

How many of you own both an Android smartwatch and a Galaxy smartwatch. Which one do you prefer and why? Let’s know down in the comments.