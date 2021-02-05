Samsung is rolling out an exciting update for Galaxy Watch 3, adding multiple new useful features. The new software update carries firmware version number R840XXU1BUA8 and brings useful features, including Samsung Health improvements, SmartThings Find, Hand Wash, and improved stability.

Once you install the latest update, you’ll be able to find the location of the Galaxy Watch 3 on the map, thanks to the newly added SmartThings Find feature. The Hand Wash app will now remind you to wash your hands regularly and will also detect when you’re washing your hands. The latest update also lets you enjoy a group-walking challenge with your friends. The update also includes other useful new features, and you can read about them below.

The new update weighs 74.02MB and is rolling out in phases so you might not see the update right away. Currently, it’s rolling out the Galaxy Watch 3 users in India, South Korea, and the US and is expected to roll out to other countries in the near future.

via SamMobile