Amazon is offering a limited-time opportunity to buy the Galaxy S22 handsets at a discounted price. You can now own one for as little as $699.99 from Amazon. This is $150 less than what you usually pay when no discount offer is available. Note that the discount is available on the 256GB variant of Galaxy S22.

This Galaxy S22 is an unlocked Galaxy S22 Android cell phone, and it comes in the Phantom Black color option. However, you can also get the same discount if you opt for other color variants, including Pink Gold, Green, Phantom White, and Burgundy.

Besides the entry-level S22, you can save as much as $300 on the S22 Ultra model. You can also save $250 on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone. And as was the case with the base model, you can get discounts on color options. All in all, Amazon is more attractive offers if you’re choosing to get higher variants of the Galaxy S22, which are the Plus and Ultra models.

As for their specifications, the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a 6.1-inch display with support for 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The S22 Plus model will also support a 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz Sampling Rate in Gaming Mode, while the display size will be 6.6 inches. The Ultra model, on the other hand, features a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game mode. The ‘Ultra’ model features a 12MP Wide camera, 108MP Wide camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and 10MP Telephoto camera with 10x Optical camera. You can learn more about their specifications here.

You can buy the S22 series at a discounted price here from Amazon.