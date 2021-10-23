The Samsung Galaxy S21 disappointed many by offering only 25W “fast” charging, a major step back from the charging rate of the Note 20, which offered a full 45W charging.

Following the Note 7 disaster, Samsung has not been a major participant in the Asian fast charging race, but today reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe has confirmed that Samsung will once again return to 45w fast charging on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

S22 Ultra 45W 5000mAh

He reports it will only take 35 minutes to charge the handset from 0 to 70%, with the handset featuring a 5000 mAh battery.

Of course, 45w is still pretty slow compared to 65W on OnePlus and Asus handsets, but it is of course better than the kick in the teeth 25W charging was.

GALAXY S22 RUMORED SPECS

If rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series will be powered by Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD Mobile Radeon GPU with RDNA2 graphics. Rumor also has it that it’ll have a triple camera setup — a 50 MP main camera, an ultrawide camera, and a telephone camera with 3x optical zoom. The Ultra version is expected to offer a 108 MP main camera. Other features include a 120 Hz display, stereo speakers, fast charging, wireless charging, and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will support a 45W charging speed, which is expected to be significantly better than the 25W that’s used in the Galaxy S21. The 45W charger is certainly not the fastest charger right now as Xiaomi 11T Pro rocks a 120W, which can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in 23 minutes.

