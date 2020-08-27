Samsung often faces a barrage of criticism for not including Qualcomm’s flagship chips in its flagships smartphones, the reason being the fact that Snapdragon chipsets are superior to Exynos. While the difference between the two narrowed significantly over the last few years, according to Ice Universe, who has an exceptional track record of leaking correct information about gadgets, Samsung’s much-hyped Exynos 1000 processor won’t be able to match the performance of the Snapdragon 875, which is expected to release in December 2020.

This is bad news for those who want to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra(or whatever Samsung ends up calling it), which will be powered by Exynos 1000, next year. The fact that Exynos 1000 won’t be able to match the performance of SD 875 hurts Samsung more so because Samsung is reportedly considering ditching Snapdragon 875 completely in favor of the Exynos 1000. If so, users will have only one option and that’s Exynos-powered Galaxy premium phones as opposed to Samsung’s previous flagship handsets, which offered both Exynos and Snapdragon depending on the region.

Ice Universe made another claim saying that Samsung won’t adopt AMD GPU next year, meaning the rumors of Exynos 1000 chipset using AMD’s new RDNA GPU technology might be false. As per the tipster, Samsung’s next year’s flagship smartphones will pack Mali-G78 GPU instead of AMD’s solution.

As for the Galaxy S21, rumor has it that it’ll be powered by a less powerful Exynos 992. Although not confirmed, the exact reason behind Samsung choosing a less powerful Exynos 992 could be the cost — a less powerful processor will keep the price of the S21 low as compared to the S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup is likely to hit the market sometime in the first quarter of 2021.