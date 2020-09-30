The Galaxy S21 series will be Samsung’s first flagship smartphone in 2021 but as we don’t have to wait until the launch to know what’s inside the device. Details about the S21 series have already started to pour in even though we’re still almost five months away from the launch. Today, we just got the confirmation about the battery that will power the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

A few days ago, we reported that the battery of the Galaxy S21 Ultra carries the model number EB-BG998ABY and has an actual battery capacity of 5000mAh. Now, the battery with the same model number that is EB-BG998ABY appeared on the 3C certification site, which tells us that the battery is of S21 Ultra. The certification document reveals that the battery will have a rated capacity of 4855mAh, which means, in all likelihood, the actual capacity will be 5000mAh. This goes in line with what we reported a few days ago.

According to previous rumors, Samsung is making some big changes in the Galaxy S21 Ultra, including completely ditching the Snapdragon 875 in favor of its own Exynos 1000. Apart from that, the camera setup in the Galaxy S21 will reportedly be quite different from its predecessor.

The S21 will have a quad-camera setup at the rear, just like its predecessor. However, the S21 will have two telephoto cameras as opposed to the S20, which has one telephoto. To be more specific, the S20 will have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, 180 MP wide-angle, 10 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, and more than 5x optical zoom periscope-type telephoto. The S20 successor will reportedly have a 40MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could set you back $1,400.

via SamMobile