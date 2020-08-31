Samsung recently listed the Galaxy S20 FE(or Galaxy S20 Fan Edition) on its website, confirming the previous rumors that suggested that the South Korean tech giant is working on a toned-down version of the Galaxy S20. And as we’re approaching the release date, which is expected to be in October, we’re getting to know more and more exciting information about the upcoming smartphone. Key details about the specifications of the smartphones have already been leaked, and today, we got some idea as to what could be the price of the new Galaxy S20 FE.

According to a leaked image, the 5G variant of the S20 Fan Edition(128GB) will cost around CAD 1,148.65, which roughly translates to $878, in Canada. The leaked image also revealed that the smartphone will be available in six different color options — Navy, Lavender, Sky Green, Red, White, and Orange.

The Galaxy S20 FE is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, which also powers the original S20. The display of the S20 FE is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 FE will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera. The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the smartphone can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes.

Previous rumors suggested that the new toned-down variant of the S20 will be available in both 4G and 5G. It’s also being said that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

What’re your thoughts on the price and specs of the Galaxy S20 FE? Do you think the price is justified? Let us know in the comments below.

via SamMobile