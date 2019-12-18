Samsung has become the first manufacturer to make the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor, which Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha and Mi Note 10 smartphones use to capture photos. While the 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX camera sensor captures great photos, Samsung has made a better 108MP sensor for its upcoming Galaxy S11+ smartphone, which will be the new camera king, according to rumors.

According to the famous leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy S11 Plus will use 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor and the one that’s used in the Mi Note 10 and Mi MIX Alpha smartphones. S11 plus will also be very good at low-light photography. Samsung will use the Nanocell technology to improve photography.

S11+ unique new generation 108MP sensor seems to be called ISOCELL Bright HM1. It is a more advanced Nonacell technology than Tetracell. It merges a cluster of 9 pixels into a single pixel and allows 0.8?m pixels to be converted to 2.4?m pixels, greatly improving Low-light shoot — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 18, 2019

The camera module in S11+ is also going to be different from the other two models, S11 and S11e. Galaxy S11+ is going to have a “very big” camera module, which will make up for “very strong” camera performance.