Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series next month. To be more specific, the South Korean company has planned an online-only launch event for the upcoming Note20 series on August 5, meaning we’re less than a month away from the launch.

And when a smartphone is less than a month from its launch, key pieces of information about the product start to surface almost every other day. This is precisely what’s happening with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 series. A few days ago, we gave you the first look at the Note20 series, though it’s only the back of the smartphone that’s leaked. And now, we have something more appealing as we now got the detailed first look at the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, courtesy of YouTuber Jimmy is Promo(@jimmyispromo).

Famous tipster Ice Universe also revealed some exciting information by comparing the Galaxy Note20 Ultra with last year’s Note10+. Below is what the tipster observed by drawing a comparison:

N20U is more square N20U bezel is narrower N20U hole is smaller N20U seems to be more curved

Jimmy is Promo also posted a few more images of the upcoming Note20 Ultra.

According to the YouTuber, the location of both S Pen and the speakers in the Note20 series will be on the left side of the charging port. The YouTuber also confirmed that the Samsung’s OneUI 2.5 update will come pre-installed in the upcoming Note20 series, something which we already reported a couple of months ago.

Note users, don't get use to the S Pen location. It'll move to the other side. So will the speaker. Both now Left of the Charge Port. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020

According to previous rumors, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the smartphone is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do. Samsung is also expected to introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected. Samsung reportedly replaced the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which has reportedly solved all the auto-focus problems.

What do our readers think about the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series? Let us know in the comments below.