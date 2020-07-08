A leaker who has given us our first look at a real-life Samsung Galaxy Note 20 has now also leaked the S-Pen settings for the handset, revealing a new feature.

YouTuber Jimmy is Promo has posted the following picture of the S-Pen settings for the handset.

This reveals a new pointer feature for the S-Pen, which would allow users to control the on-screen cursor from some distance from the screen while pressing and holding the S-Pen button.

The feature will presumably use the gyroscope and Bluetooth connection of the S-Pen, though one does wonder how useful the feature will be on the relatively small screen of the device.

Jimmy has earlier posted the following pictures of the device.

Gallery

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, the

N20U is more square N20U bezel is narrower N20U hole is smaller N20U seems to be more curved

According to previous rumours, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the smartphone is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do. Samsung is also expected to introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected. Samsung reportedly replaced the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which has reportedly solved all the auto-focus problems.

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Note20 series next month. To be more specific, the South Korean company has planned an online-only launch event for the upcoming Note20 series on August 5, meaning we’re less than a month away from the launch.

What do our readers think about the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series? Let us know in the comments below.