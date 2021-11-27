Samsung officially confirmed that it won’t release a Galaxy Note series this year, and while it didn’t confirm whether it’d release a Note smartphone in the future, rumor has it that the company will discontinue it for good. And now a new report, published by a South Korean publishing house, suggests that Samsung will discontinue the production of the Galaxy Note20 series after December. If the report is true, people will no longer be able to buy the Note20 series once the retailers and carriers sell their inventory(via SamMobile).

Although the report doesn’t say anything about whether Samsung will release a Note smartphone next year, the fact that it has no plans to continue the production of Note20 could be a hint that the company has pulled the plug on the Note series for good. And the fact that the S21 Ultra will feature a Note-like design could be another major hint that Note20 was the company’s last Note-branded smartphone. It’s also being said that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a dedicated S Pen slot, much like the Note.

Rumor has it that Samsung has discontinued the Note series because it wants to focus more on its upcoming foldable phones. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 have received positive responses from the users, and now the company wants to make their future generations even better. It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has support for the S Pen. Clearly, the Note series doesn’t make much sense now.

If you’re a Galaxy Note user., are you happy with Samsung’s decision to kill one of its popular Galaxy smartphones? Let us know down in the comments.