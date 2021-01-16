Samsung is gradually rolling out the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update to all its supported premium Galaxy phones. The latest to get the update is Note10 and while it’s already available to Note10 in some countries, Note10 users in the USA are now starting to get the latest version of OneUI.

According to Android Police, the Android 11 update is now rolling out to Verizon-branded Galaxy Note10. However, it seems that the update is rolling out in a phased manner, meaning Verizon users may have to wait a few more days to get the update.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android January 2021 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the update. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy Note10 Plus, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Meanwhile, you can check the update manually on your Verizon-branded Note10 Plus smartphone by going to Settings> Software update.