Samsung is planning to bring a new foldable smartphone dubbed Galaxy Fold 2, which will be a clamshell foldable phone, unlike its predecessor the Galaxy Fold. While we don’t know much about what the upcoming Fold 2 will like, Samsung is planning to release a premium accessory for its upcoming foldable device.

According to SamMobile, Samsung will release premium leather covers, which you’ll have to buy separately, for the Galaxy Fold 2. This, however, is not the first time that Samsung will be releasing leather covers — the Korean manufacturer released leather covers, which was made out of original Italian leather cover, for the Galaxy Fold. The leather cover for the Galaxy Fold currently costs $130, so you can expect the price of the leather covers for the Fold 2 to somewhere around that price point.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be significantly better than the original Galaxy Fold. According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Fold 2 will ditch the old plastic cover material in favor of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles, as opposed to the original Galaxy Fold, which developed far too many wrinkles.

Samsung’s clamshell foldable device will have a dual-camera setup on the back. There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in a folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole front camera for your selfie needs. And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5mm headphone jack. Rumor also has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have support for the S Pen.